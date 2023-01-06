Princeton 68, Columbia 49

Evbuomwan 7-10 0-0 14, Kellman 2-5 5-9 9, Pierce 2-7 2-3 6, Allocco 6-9 1-1 16, Langborg 1-9 1-2 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 6, Austin 1-3 0-0 3, Peters 0-4 0-0 0, Martini 0-1 3-3 3, Scott 2-4 0-1 4, O'Connell 2-4 0-0 4, Byriel 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 12-19 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run