President Cup golf winners challenged by weather

Close competition marked the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Presidents Golf Tournament played in blustery conditions at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Sept. 16.

The team of Paul Wettenstein and Steve Dowling recorded a 64 net-score, besting a trio of 65's (Jack Timchak and Gary Montabana, Angelo Cordone and Bob Wolfe, John Sullivan and George Leka).

The team of Mark Ryan and Robert Winston had the low gross of 77, followed by a 78 from John Sullivan and George Leka.