Prater's 47-yard FG lifts Cardinals over Cowboys 19-16

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Prater kicked two field goals in the final two minutes, including a 47-yard game winner with no time remaining, to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 on Friday night in a preseason game.

Prater kicked a 48-yard field with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter to push the Cardinals into a 16-all tie. The Cowboys' ensuing drive quickly fizzled, giving the Cardinals enough time to drive downfield and set up Prater's game-winning kick.

There is no overtime in NFL preseason games.

Ben DiNucci threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith midway through the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 16-13 lead. DiNucci played in three games for the Cowboys last season, starting one.

It was the first preseason game for the Cardinals and second for the Cowboys, who lost to the Steelers 16-3 in the Hall of Fame game last week.

Most of the stars from both teams — including Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — didn't play on Friday. Prescott has been bothered by a right shoulder sprain that's limited his time on the field in camp.

Eno Benjamin ran for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 10-3 late in the second quarter. Quarterback Chris Streveler ran for 23 yards on the previous play, slicing through the middle of the Cowboys' defense to set up Benjamin's scoring run.

Benjamin was a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Arizona State and vying for a roster spot.

Prater made a 33-yard field goal to put the Cardinals ahead 3-0 late in the first quarter. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league 15 years and spent the last seven with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Cardinals during the offseason.

He also added a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Dallas kicker Hunter Niswander made three field goals from 38, 36 and 36 yards.

Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy started the game and completed 6 of 7 passes for 69 yards.

Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins made two tackles. The linebacker was the Cardinals' first-round pick at No. 16 overall. Arizona hopes he can pair with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to anchor the middle of the defense this season.

Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made four tackles. He was the No. 12 overall pick.

INJURY REPORT

Cowboys starting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore left the game in the first quarter with a left arm injury. ... Tight end Sean McKeon had a right ankle injury in the second quarter. ... Left tackle Ty Nsekhe had a knee injury just before halftime. ...Linebacker Anthony Hines had an elbow injury in the third quarter. ... Receiver Malik Turner had a foot injury in the third quarter.

Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward had an ankle injury in the third quarter. ... Safety Chris Banjo had a hamstring injury in the second half.

SEE YOU IN 2022

The Cardinals will travel to face to Cowboys on Jan. 2 in Week 17 of the regular season.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host the Texans in a preseason game on Aug. 21.

The Cardinals host the Chiefs in a preseason game on Aug. 20.

