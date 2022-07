This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less



NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Will Power swept both poles for the IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway to move within one of Mario Andretti's all-time record.

Power dominated Saturday's quirky qualifying session in which his first lap set his starting spot for the race later that afternoon. His second lap put him on the pole for Sunday's race.