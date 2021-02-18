Powell leads Raptors to 110-96 win over skidding Bucks STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 10:56 p.m.
1 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo goes after a loose ball with Toronto Raptors' Aron Baynes qnd Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby shoots in traffic during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo fouls Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo tries to drive past Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam reacts after making a basket and being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher (25) and Norman Powell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' D.J. Augustin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Norman Powell scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee 110-96 on Thursday night to hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss.
Powell matched a season high in scoring while shooting 9 of 12 overall, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Fred VanVleet added 17 points for the Raptors, who pulled ahead for good late in the first quarter.