Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51 JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 9:07 p.m.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 19 points, D'Mitrik Trice had 13 and No. 21 Wisconsin shut down lowly Northwestern for a 68-51 victory Sunday night.
Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison added 12 points apiece, helping Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten) bounce back from consecutive losses to No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Iowa. The balanced Badgers improved to 10-1 when they have at least four players score in double figures.