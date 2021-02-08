Porzingis, Doncic help Mavericks hold off Wolves, 127-122 Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 11:20 p.m.
1 of5 Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) goes inside as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) goes for a shot between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) goes up for a breakaway dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) goes inside for a shot and is fouled by Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 on Monday night.
Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled within 123-120 with 50 seconds left.