Skip to main content
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 36 35.2 290-665 .436 111-289 48-68 .706 739 20.5
Powell 40 33.3 247-542 .456 93-229 159-198 .803 746 18.7
Simons 57 29.5 353-797 .443 179-442 103-116 .888 988 17.3
Nurkic 56 28.2 321-600 .535 15-56 185-268 .690 842 15.0
Hart 8 30.6 40-95 .421 13-48 23-32 .719 116 14.5
Williams 8 19.6 32-72 .444 8-24 31-44 .705 103 12.9
Winslow 7 30.0 34-74 .459 8-24 10-16 .625 86 12.3
Little 42 25.9 145-315 .460 51-154 69-94 .734 410 9.8
McLemore 48 18.7 140-366 .383 103-290 39-47 .830 422 8.8
Johnson 6 24.8 17-57 .298 7-20 11-12 .917 52 8.7
Eubanks 6 23.8 21-37 .568 0-0 5-7 .714 47 7.8
Covington 48 29.8 128-336 .381 79-230 30-36 .833 365 7.6
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Watford 39 14.9 84-157 .535 5-20 49-64 .766 222 5.7
Smith 37 17.2 79-189 .418 6-27 42-64 .656 206 5.6
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Zeller 27 13.1 51-90 .567 0-4 38-49 .776 140 5.2
Elleby 41 17.0 72-186 .387 20-74 34-45 .756 198 4.8
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Brown 33 10.1 43-108 .398 6-29 26-41 .634 118 3.6
Blevins 18 8.7 18-44 .409 10-29 3-6 .500 49 2.7
Hughes 8 15.6 8-42 .190 4-27 1-2 .500 21 2.6
Snell 38 14.4 36-97 .371 24-75 3-3 1.000 99 2.6
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 65 240.4 2493-5644 .442 856-2446 1104-1446 .763 6946 106.9
OPPONENTS 65 240.4 2658-5598 .475 893-2412 1159-1512 .767 7368 113.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 34 119 153 4.2 163 4.5 77 0 36 70 21
Powell 17 114 131 3.3 82 2.1 92 0 40 62 17
Simons 26 125 151 2.6 221 3.9 110 0 30 115 6
Nurkic 167 452 619 11.1 157 2.8 189 1 62 143 34
Hart 7 35 42 5.2 32 4.0 19 0 9 23 2
Williams 4 19 23 2.9 14 1.8 16 0 5 17 1
Winslow 11 35 46 6.6 22 3.1 16 0 10 8 5
Little 58 178 236 5.6 54 1.3 82 0 25 40 36
McLemore 11 61 72 1.5 42 .9 72 0 21 37 6
Johnson 4 14 18 3.0 14 2.3 9 0 5 6 1
Eubanks 15 30 45 7.5 4 .7 17 0 3 8 1
Covington 41 233 274 5.7 68 1.4 132 1 74 58 63
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Watford 36 107 143 3.7 50 1.3 84 0 13 27 19
Smith 20 68 88 2.4 132 3.6 52 0 45 51 12
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Zeller 50 75 125 4.6 22 .8 56 0 8 19 6
Elleby 35 97 132 3.2 47 1.1 76 0 23 30 11
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Brown 21 52 73 2.2 14 .4 46 0 16 14 13
Blevins 6 8 14 .8 12 .7 10 0 2 8 1
Hughes 3 16 19 2.4 6 .8 13 0 4 5 3
Snell 11 61 72 1.9 20 .5 44 0 8 11 7
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 657 2173 2830 43.5 1467 22.6 1331 3 495 913 290
OPPONENTS 597 2287 2884 44.4 1709 26.3 1296 5 501 888 314
More for you