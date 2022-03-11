Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|McCollum
|36
|35.2
|290-665
|.436
|111-289
|48-68
|.706
|739
|20.5
|Powell
|40
|33.3
|247-542
|.456
|93-229
|159-198
|.803
|746
|18.7
|Simons
|57
|29.5
|353-797
|.443
|179-442
|103-116
|.888
|988
|17.3
|Nurkic
|56
|28.2
|321-600
|.535
|15-56
|185-268
|.690
|842
|15.0
|Hart
|8
|30.6
|40-95
|.421
|13-48
|23-32
|.719
|116
|14.5
|Williams
|8
|19.6
|32-72
|.444
|8-24
|31-44
|.705
|103
|12.9
|Winslow
|7
|30.0
|34-74
|.459
|8-24
|10-16
|.625
|86
|12.3
|Little
|42
|25.9
|145-315
|.460
|51-154
|69-94
|.734
|410
|9.8
|McLemore
|48
|18.7
|140-366
|.383
|103-290
|39-47
|.830
|422
|8.8
|Johnson
|6
|24.8
|17-57
|.298
|7-20
|11-12
|.917
|52
|8.7
|Eubanks
|6
|23.8
|21-37
|.568
|0-0
|5-7
|.714
|47
|7.8
|Covington
|48
|29.8
|128-336
|.381
|79-230
|30-36
|.833
|365
|7.6
|Nance
|37
|23.2
|102-198
|.515
|19-62
|32-49
|.653
|255
|6.9
|Watford
|39
|14.9
|84-157
|.535
|5-20
|49-64
|.766
|222
|5.7
|Smith
|37
|17.2
|79-189
|.418
|6-27
|42-64
|.656
|206
|5.6
|Perry
|2
|20.5
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Zeller
|27
|13.1
|51-90
|.567
|0-4
|38-49
|.776
|140
|5.2
|Elleby
|41
|17.0
|72-186
|.387
|20-74
|34-45
|.756
|198
|4.8
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Brown
|33
|10.1
|43-108
|.398
|6-29
|26-41
|.634
|118
|3.6
|Blevins
|18
|8.7
|18-44
|.409
|10-29
|3-6
|.500
|49
|2.7
|Hughes
|8
|15.6
|8-42
|.190
|4-27
|1-2
|.500
|21
|2.6
|Snell
|38
|14.4
|36-97
|.371
|24-75
|3-3
|1.000
|99
|2.6
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|65
|240.4
|2493-5644
|.442
|856-2446
|1104-1446
|.763
|6946
|106.9
|OPPONENTS
|65
|240.4
|2658-5598
|.475
|893-2412
|1159-1512
|.767
|7368
|113.4
