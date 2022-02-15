Skip to main content
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hart 2 36.0 17-28 .607 8-15 8-10 .800 50 25.0
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 36 35.2 290-665 .436 111-289 48-68 .706 739 20.5
Powell 40 33.3 247-542 .456 93-229 159-198 .803 746 18.7
Simons 52 29.3 315-712 .442 157-395 81-92 .880 868 16.7
Nurkic 55 28.1 309-583 .530 14-54 178-258 .690 810 14.7
Winslow 5 31.0 24-50 .480 4-18 4-7 .571 56 11.2
Little 42 25.9 145-315 .460 51-154 69-94 .734 410 9.8
McLemore 41 18.7 123-315 .390 94-252 29-37 .784 369 9.0
Covington 48 29.8 128-336 .381 79-230 30-36 .833 365 7.6
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Smith 37 17.2 79-189 .418 6-27 42-64 .656 206 5.6
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Zeller 27 13.1 51-90 .567 0-4 38-49 .776 140 5.2
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Watford 32 12.6 61-104 .587 1-11 23-33 .697 146 4.6
Elleby 34 14.6 56-137 .409 18-59 20-24 .833 150 4.4
Williams 2 6.0 2-3 .667 0-0 4-7 .571 8 4.0
Hughes 2 13.0 3-13 .231 1-8 0-0 .000 7 3.5
Brown 27 7.6 34-77 .442 4-21 17-28 .607 89 3.3
Snell 38 14.4 36-97 .371 24-75 3-3 1.000 99 2.6
Blevins 12 6.1 9-23 .391 6-14 0-2 .000 24 2.0
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 58 240.4 2263-5054 .448 785-2210 948-1244 .762 6259 107.9
OPPONENTS 58 240.4 2364-5001 .473 796-2142 967-1276 .758 6491 111.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hart 1 7 8 4.0 7 3.5 6 0 1 7 2
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 34 119 153 4.2 163 4.5 77 0 36 70 21
Powell 17 114 131 3.3 82 2.1 92 0 40 62 17
Simons 25 115 140 2.7 199 3.8 97 0 28 98 6
Nurkic 162 449 611 11.1 153 2.8 184 1 61 142 33
Winslow 9 28 37 7.4 17 3.4 9 0 9 7 5
Little 58 178 236 5.6 54 1.3 82 0 25 40 36
McLemore 11 53 64 1.6 35 .9 60 0 18 26 5
Covington 41 233 274 5.7 68 1.4 132 1 74 58 63
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Smith 20 68 88 2.4 132 3.6 52 0 45 51 12
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Zeller 50 75 125 4.6 22 .8 56 0 8 19 6
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Watford 26 76 102 3.2 35 1.1 55 0 10 24 14
Elleby 28 70 98 2.9 39 1.1 54 0 17 17 6
Williams 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 3 4 2.0 0 .0 3 0 0 1 1
Brown 18 35 53 2.0 7 .3 24 0 7 9 9
Snell 11 61 72 1.9 20 .5 44 0 8 11 7
Blevins 2 6 8 .7 4 .3 5 0 0 6 0
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 594 1966 2560 44.1 1330 22.9 1151 3 443 805 268
OPPONENTS 528 2011 2539 43.8 1505 25.9 1137 4 435 793 268
