Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|McCollum
|24
|35.3
|191-451
|.424
|77-196
|35-50
|.700
|494
|20.6
|Powell
|32
|32.6
|199-432
|.461
|68-173
|123-149
|.826
|589
|18.4
|Nurkic
|33
|25.6
|171-304
|.563
|5-27
|98-134
|.731
|445
|13.5
|Simons
|31
|24.6
|145-333
|.435
|69-177
|40-42
|.952
|399
|12.9
|Little
|31
|24.1
|99-210
|.471
|30-97
|47-64
|.734
|275
|8.9
|McLemore
|19
|14.4
|51-116
|.440
|39-94
|10-11
|.909
|151
|7.9
|Nance
|36
|23.1
|101-194
|.521
|18-60
|26-43
|.605
|246
|6.8
|Covington
|33
|27.6
|82-208
|.394
|49-150
|5-5
|1.000
|218
|6.6
|Perry
|2
|20.5
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Smith
|18
|17.4
|37-92
|.402
|6-22
|19-28
|.679
|99
|5.5
|Zeller
|24
|13.3
|43-76
|.566
|0-4
|36-47
|.766
|122
|5.1
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Williams
|2
|6.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|4-7
|.571
|8
|4.0
|Elleby
|17
|8.1
|16-39
|.410
|7-22
|7-7
|1.000
|46
|2.7
|Snell
|26
|12.6
|20-56
|.357
|16-44
|3-3
|1.000
|59
|2.3
|Watford
|10
|5.4
|9-17
|.529
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|21
|2.1
|Blevins
|3
|4.7
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Brown
|14
|5.1
|10-27
|.370
|0-5
|4-11
|.364
|24
|1.7
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|36
|240.7
|1410-3139
|.449
|481-1367
|623-790
|.789
|3924
|109.0
|OPPONENTS
|36
|240.7
|1499-3124
|.480
|484-1292
|593-779
|.761
|4075
|113.2
___