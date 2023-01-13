Portland 92, San Francisco 87

Hawthorne 4-7 2-4 11, Kunen 4-6 0-0 10, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 7-11 4-4 24, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 2-6 2-4 7, Meeks 4-10 1-2 9, Rishwain 0-5 1-2 1, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-24 87.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run