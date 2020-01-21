Portland 129, Golden State 124
Burks 11-23 9-9 33, Paschall 11-21 0-1 22, Cauley-Stein 6-10 0-0 12, Lee 1-7 2-2 4, Russell 9-27 4-4 27, Chriss 7-9 0-0 14, Spellman 1-8 0-0 3, Poole 2-11 4-6 9. Totals 48-116 19-22 124.
Anthony 7-14 0-0 14, Little 2-4 0-0 4, Whiteside 7-12 3-4 17, Lillard 17-37 16-16 61, Simons 5-16 4-4 15, Hoard 1-1 0-2 2, Trent Jr. 4-14 2-2 11, Hezonja 1-2 2-2 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-100 27-30 129.
|Golden State
|23
|34
|35
|21
|11
|—
|124
|Portland
|27
|26
|34
|26
|16
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-36 (Russell 5-16, Burks 2-6, Spellman 1-4, Poole 1-5, Lee 0-2, Paschall 0-3), Portland 14-44 (Lillard 11-20, Hezonja 1-2, Simons 1-9, Trent Jr. 1-10, Anthony 0-2). Fouled Out_Golden State 2 (Burks, Lee), Portland None. Rebounds_Golden State 60 (Paschall 13), Portland 54 (Whiteside 21). Assists_Golden State 30 (Russell 9), Portland 21 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 25, Portland 19. A_19,493 (19,393)