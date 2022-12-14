Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Grant 7-13 2-3 18, Hart 2-7 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-8 5-7 15, Lillard 14-23 2-2 37, Simons 9-15 0-0 23, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Watford 1-1 1-2 3, Eubanks 3-3 1-1 7, Winslow 1-1 0-0 2, Keo.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 49-81 12-17 128.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run