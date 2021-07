The Trumbull Pop Warner youth football and cheerleading 2021 registration is now open.

The program runs Aug. 2 through mid-November

It serves the youth of the community from ages 7-15.

All levels are available; 8U; 10U; 12U and 14U.

Level is determined by age on July 31.

To register go to trumbullctpopwarner.com.

Trumbull Pop Warner strictly follows all COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of participants and parents.

For further questions, please contact Gene Cellini Sr. at 203-536-3301.