Pop Warner Pep Rally kicks off season

Members of the Rangers U12 football team cheer on the TPW Cheer squad as they run through the rally alley.

"TRUM-BULL RAN-GERS!" echoed across the football field at Madison Middle School as Trumbull Pop Warner kicked off their 2019 season pep rally.

In its 48th year, TPW held the event for all football players, cheerleaders, coaching staff and families on the eve of the opening weekend games for the U10, U12 and U14 Ranger teams against Amity on Aig. 30.

The evening began with opening remarks by TPW President, Gene Cellini, Sr., who welcomed the crowd of approximately 200 people, thanking them for their continued support and expressing his gratitude for the numerous volunteers that keep the program running year after year.

He introduced First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, who spoke about the importance of TPW for the youth in the Trumbull community.

Trumbull High School head football coach Marce Petroccio closed out the opening ceremony by encouraging participants to stay focused and disciplined so they are prepared to play for him at Trumbull as future Eagles.

Over 130 football and cheer participants were then introduced individually by their coaches at midfield, where Ranger spirit was on full display, followed by a pizza party.

The public is invited to come out and support the Trumbull Rangers this season.

The 2019 schedule can be found at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.trumbullctpopwarner.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=B73tqXN8Ec0ocRmZHMCntw&r=X9T4CKSsxLNp5oNY7fFq11JsrND4cVDmQZqajON2WlQ&m=YeeNUSIX7gOEvZgokMgD25wqsuDCRBlRwqlyPj7s70c&s=_M0OJPsM2LaQGxZpB9Cq5u48oLxdCg0QvWeKg5Eab9g&e=