Poeltl has 20 points, 16 rebounds as Spurs rally past Bulls ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 11:45 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 106-99 on Wednesday night.
The Spurs trailed by 23 in the second quarter and were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season. But they dominated Chicago 39-19 in the fourth to come away with their second straight win after losing three of four.
ANDREW SELIGMAN