Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic's debut RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 11:05 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat Chicago 120-104 on Saturday night in Nikola Vucevic’s debut with the Bulls, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his Chicago debut. The Bulls acquired the All-Star center Thursday in a trade with Orlando. Zach Lavine added 18 points for Chicago, which lost its third straight.