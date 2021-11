Trumbull will have everything on the line when it hosts St. Joseph on Thanksgiving.

“As far as playoffs go, and I didn’t graduate from MIT, this is what I can tell you - we need to beat St. Joe’s and that is what we are focused on,” Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio said when asked about his team’s chances of qualifying in Class LL for the playoffs. “They have a great coach, a great tradition. We know what we are up against. We will try to do all the right things.”

Trumbull is 7-2 and seeded 11th alongside Staples. Southington, Hamden, and Newtown are ranked higher for the final three spots in the eight-team field. Each will play toss-up games this week.

St. Joseph, 8-1, is seeded second in Class L.

“If we win, we will be the No. 1 seed,” St. Joe’s coach Joe Della Vecchia said. “If we don’t, we can be anywhere from 4-5-6. It depends on Thames River, Masuk, Hand, Fitch.”

Trumbull has averaged just under 34 points a game. It has allowed 15.

St. Joe’s scores 35 points a game and has given up 13.

Offense

Trumbull’s Hunter Agosti has passed for 2,421 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. St. Joseph’s Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,751 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Corbin Smith accounts for 162 all-purpose yards per game for the Eagles. He has rushed for 13 touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 889 yards and 12 more scores. Nick Tuccinardi has gained 4.8 yards per carry and rushed for two touchdowns. Owen Solano has 40 catches for six scores. Ben Carley has 37 receptions for 492 yards and two touchdowns. Smith has kicked 27 conversions and made a 31-yard field goal.

St. Joseph’s Maxwell Warren has gained 7.4 yards per carry. He has 41 receptions for 10 scores (18.3 per catch). Riley Jordan has run for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. Matt Morrissey has gained 268 yards with four scores on the ground. Brandon Hutchison has caught 37 passes for seven TDs. Anthony Grillo (27) and Brendan Arroyo (14) have combined for three scores. Logan Spoelstra has 51 conversion kicks and three field goals with a long of 33 yards.

Defense

Trumbull’s Jake Peterson (61 tackles, 8 for a loss), Jordan Black (48, 8 for a loss), Ahr Othman (37), Smith (32), Solano (27), Cooper Dayton (24, 8 for a loss, 4 QB sacks) and Dylan Moran (20, 3 QB sacks) lead the Eagles. Smith has five interceptions. Solano two.

Mark Morrissey marshals the Cadets with 73 tackles. He has five QB sacks, 14 tackles for a loss. Tyler DaSilva has 50 stops with a team high eight QB sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. Ethan Long has 44 tackles and four interceptions. Tommy Kramer 35 stops, Raul Valle 30, Ryan Demarco 26, Dhallas Morgan 26 with four interceptions, and Lita Valle 22.

