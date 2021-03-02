Pittsburgh eases past Wake Forest 70-57 to snap 5-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nike Sibande had 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Justin Champagnie added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest 70-57 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Champagnie gave Pitt the first double-digit lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 5:21 left for a 58-46 lead. The Panthers led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.