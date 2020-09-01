Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Justin Smoak walks. Ben Gamel singles to right field. Justin Smoak to second. Jedd Gyorko singles to left field. Ben Gamel to second. Justin Smoak to third. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Jace Peterson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jedd Gyorko to second. Ben Gamel to third. Justin Smoak out at home. Eric Sogard singles to shallow right field. Jace Peterson to third. Jedd Gyorko scores. Ben Gamel scores. Throwing error by Kevin Newman. Luis Urias strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates third. Gregory Polanco grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Urias to Justin Smoak. Jose Osuna strikes out swinging. Cole Tucker walks. Erik Gonzalez homers to left field. Cole Tucker scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Brewers 2.

Brewers third. Christian Yelich singles to shortstop. Keston Hiura hit by pitch. Christian Yelich to second. Justin Smoak grounds out to second base. Keston Hiura out at second. Christian Yelich to third. Ben Gamel singles to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Jedd Gyorko strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Pirates 2.

Brewers fourth. Omar Narvaez doubles to right field. Jace Peterson walks. Eric Sogard lines out to deep left field to Adam Frazier. Luis Urias reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jace Peterson out at second. Omar Narvaez scores. Throwing error by Kevin Newman. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates fifth. Jose Osuna grounds out to third base, Eric Sogard to Justin Smoak. Cole Tucker doubles to deep right center field. Erik Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier singles. Cole Tucker scores. Kevin Newman grounds out to second base, Keston Hiura to Justin Smoak.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Brewers fifth. Keston Hiura homers to center field. Justin Smoak flies out to center field to Cole Tucker. Ben Gamel walks. Jedd Gyorko strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Pirates 3.

Pirates sixth. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Colin Moran walks. Jacob Stallings doubles to right field. Colin Moran to third. Gregory Polanco strikes out swinging. Jose Osuna singles to center field. Jacob Stallings scores. Colin Moran scores. Cole Tucker pops out to Eric Sogard.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 5, Brewers 5.

Brewers eighth. Ben Gamel doubles to right field. Jedd Gyorko grounds out to shortstop, Jose Osuna to Colin Moran. Mark Mathias pinch-hitting for Omar Narvaez. Mark Mathias grounds out to shortstop, Jose Osuna to Colin Moran. Avisail Garcia pinch-hitting for Jace Peterson. Avisail Garcia is intentionally walked. Orlando Arcia pinch-hitting for Eric Sogard. Orlando Arcia singles to left field. Jacob Nottingham to third. Ben Gamel scores. Luis Urias strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Pirates 5.