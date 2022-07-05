Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

E_Stanton (1). DP_New York 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_New York 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Hicks (3), Torres (14), Kiner-Falefa (12), Reynolds (9), Gamel (8). HR_Vogelbach (11), Suwinski (14). SF_Cruz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon L,9-2 5 1-3 6 5 5 0 5 Luetge 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh Quintana W,2-4 5 6 1 1 0 7 Crowe H,8 2 2 0 0 1 0 Underwood Jr. 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bednar S,13-16 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Underwood Jr.(2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:59. A_37,733 (38,747).