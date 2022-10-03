Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 \u2014 3 Detroit 0 0 2 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 1 (Letang, Crosby), 12:30 (pp). Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Archibald 1 (McGinn, Poulin), 4:52. 3, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Petry, Heinen), 18:01 (pp). Third Period_4, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Berggren, Seider), 2:59. 5, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Zadina, Bertuzzi), 17:20. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-11-6_24. Detroit 12-9-18_39. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-0 (39 shots-37 saves). Detroit, Husso 0-0-0 (18-15), Detroit, Olkinuora 0-0-0 (6-6). A_0 (20,000). T_2:21. Referees_Brandon Blandina, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Dan Kelly.