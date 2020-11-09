Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19
|Pittsburgh
|0
|9
|0
|15
|—
|24
|Dallas
|3
|10
|6
|0
|—
|19
Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 3:55. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 6:47. Key Plays: Gilbert 32 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-2; E.Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Pollard 20 run.
Dal_Lamb 20 pass from Gilbert (Zuerlein kick), 7:45. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Gilbert 15 run; Gilbert 11 run; Gilbert 16 pass to Schultz.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 44, 3:46. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 2:15. Key Play: Gilbert 4 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-9.
Pit_Washington 17 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 1:10. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 13 pass to Johnson; Roethlisberger 9 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-6; Roethlisberger 10 pass to Claypool.
Pit_FG Boswell 59, :00. Drive: 4 plays, -2 yards, 00:52. Key Play: Rudolph 18 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-7.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, 10:17. Drive: 11 plays, 50 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 23; Gilbert 10 pass to Gallup; Pollard 20 run on 3rd-and-2.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 39, 2:13. Drive: 12 plays, 53 yards, 6:26. Key Plays: Pollard 12 run on 3rd-and-5; Gilbert 16 pass to E.Elliott; Gilbert 5 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; E.Elliott 8 run on 3rd-and-9.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 31 pass from Roethlisberger (kick blocked), 14:51. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:22. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 20 pass to Smith-Schuster; Roethlisberger 20 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-10.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, 7:11. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 7 interception return to Pittsburgh 1; Roethlisberger 7 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-2; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Claypool; Vander Esch 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.
Pit_Ebron 8 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 2:14. Drive: 6 plays, 79 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: J.Smith 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-10; Roethlisberger 42 pass to Johnson.
A_31,700.
___
|Pit
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|19
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|3
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-13
|8-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|355
|364
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|46
|144
|Rushes
|18
|31
|Avg per rush
|2.6
|4.6
|NET YARDS PASSING
|309
|220
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|309
|243
|Completed-Att.
|31-45
|21-38
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.9
|5.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-3
|6-6-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-50.8
|2-39.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|36
|169
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-82
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|2-87
|Interceptions
|1-7
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-16
|7-70
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|26:36
|33:24
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-22, Roethlisberger 1-8, McFarland 3-7, Claypool 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Snell 3-1. Dallas, Pollard 9-57, Elliott 18-51, Gilbert 3-28, Cooper 1-8.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-42-0-306, Rudolph 2-3-0-3. Dallas, Gilbert 21-38-1-243.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Claypool 8-69, Smith-Schuster 6-93, Johnson 6-77, Ebron 3-22, McCloud 2-16, McFarland 2-15, Conner 2-(minus 2), Washington 1-17, McDonald 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 5-67, Lamb 4-71, Schultz 4-48, Gallup 3-36, Elliott 2-18, C.Wilson 1-6, Pollard 1-1, Bell 1-(minus 4).
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-0. Dallas, Lamb 1-6, C.Wilson 2-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-29. Dallas, Dowdle 1-64, Pollard 1-23.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Williams 6-2-0, Spillane 6-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-1-0, Haden 4-1-0, Tuitt 4-0-0, Edmunds 3-2-0, Heyward 3-1-.5, Buggs 3-0-0, Sutton 3-0-0, Highsmith 2-0-1, C.Davis 2-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0, Dupree 1-0-0, Layne 1-0-0, Mondeaux 1-0-0, T.Watt 0-1-.5, Allen 0-1-0. Dallas, Diggs 7-0-0, J.Smith 6-1-0, A.Brown 5-0-0, X.Woods 4-2-0, Vander Esch 3-3-0, Lawrence 3-1-0, Gregory 2-1-0, A.Smith 2-0-0, D.Wilson 2-0-0, Gallimore 1-2-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Lee 1-0-0, Parker 1-0-0, A.Woods 1-0-0, Thompson 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-7. Dallas, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 54.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.