Pisces compete at state meets

Trumbull Pisces competed in a pair of Long Course state championship swims. Leading the way (front row) were Chase Reynolds, Ashmeen Batra, Kristen Racicot, Sri Vangeepuram, Sarah Johnson and Soham Sarkur; (second row) coach Bill Strickland, Liz Stoelzel, Raj Padda, Liam Crecca, Rohit Gunda, Cameron Kosak, Norah Hampford and coach Colleen Carroll. less Trumbull Pisces competed in a pair of Long Course state championship swims. Leading the way (front row) were Chase Reynolds, Ashmeen Batra, Kristen Racicot, Sri Vangeepuram, Sarah Johnson and Soham Sarkur; ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbill Pisces Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbill Pisces Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pisces compete at state meets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trumbull Pisces had 13 swimmers qualify and compete for the two Long Course State Championships over the past several weeks.

“Our swimmers are such hard workers and to see their success in qualifying for these championships is amazing,” coach Bill Strickland said. “Connecticut swimming has a lot of fast swimmers and the Pisces are right there with them.”

Exceling at the CT Senior Long Course State Championships held at Wesleyan University, July 18-21, were Liam Crecca (16) in the 50M freestyle, 100M breaststroke and 100M backstroke, Rohit Gunda (15) in the 400M and 800M freestyle, Cameron Kosak (14) in the 100M and 200M backstroke, Julia Nevins (17) in the 100M and 200M breaststroke and the 100M and 200M butterfly, Raj Padda (15) in the 200M backstroke, Kristen Racicot (12) in the 100M breaststroke and Liz Stoelzel (15) in the 50M and 100M freestyle, the 100M and 200M backstroke, the 100M breaststroke and the 200M individual medley.

Pacing the Pisces at the CT Age Group Long Course State Championships held in Cheshire from July 25-28 were Ashmeen Batra (10) in the 50M breaststroke, Norah Hampford (14) in the 100M and 200M backstroke, Sarah Johnson (12) in the 50M, 100M and 200M breaststroke, and the 50M, 100M and 200M backstroke, Cameron Kosak (14) in the 50M and 100M freestyle, and the 100M and 200M breaststroke and the 100M and 200M backstroke, Kristen Racicot (12) in the 50M, 100M and 200M freestyle, the 50M and 100M breaststroke and the 50M butterfly, Chase Reynolds (12) in the 50M, 100M and 200M breaststroke, Soham Sarkar (10) in the 50M and 100M backstroke and Sri Vangeepuram (14) in the 100M and 200M breaststroke.

At the Age Group championships, Cameron Kosak took fifth in Connecticut for the 100M backstroke and was eighth in the 200M backstroke. Kristen Racicot finished fifth in 200M freestyle, sixth in the 50M breaststroke and eighth in 100M freestyle.

“It is a long grueling season for the kids, not just physically but mentally as well,” Strickland said. “The coaches could not be more proud of all our Pisces swimmers and always look forward to working with these kids to help them achieve their goals.”

The Pisces get some much-needed rest before jumping back in the pool for the short course season in September.

For all Trumbull residents interested in joining the Trumbull Pisces, tryouts for new swimmers are being held at Hillcrest Pool on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.