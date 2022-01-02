Pickett, Dread help Penn St. hold off Indiana for 61-58 win Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 7:25 p.m.
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) moves to the basket on Indiana's Jalen Pickett (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket on Penn State's John Harrar (21) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry gives instructions to his players during first half action against Indiana during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) and Race Thompson (25) battle for a rebound with Penn State's Greg Lee (5) and John Harrar (21) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Penn State's John Harrar (21) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Penn State's John Harrar (21) comes off the court midway through the second half with a twisted ankle but returned to play in final minutes of action against Indiana during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives the baseline on Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Penn State's John Harrar (21) shoots over Indiana's Race Thompson (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Jan 2, 2022, in State College, Pa.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday.
Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Penn State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten). Seth Lundy, who went into the game averaging a team-high 14.7 points this season, finished with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. He grabbed a career-high tying 10 rebounds, two steals and a block with just one turnover in 32 minutes.