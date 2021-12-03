Phoenix Suns Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|21
|32.2
|180-393
|.458
|50-124
|78-91
|.857
|488
|23.2
|Ayton
|16
|30.6
|118-186
|.634
|1-5
|20-36
|.556
|257
|16.1
|Paul
|22
|32.3
|112-234
|.479
|23-66
|70-82
|.854
|317
|14.4
|Bridges
|22
|34.8
|114-211
|.540
|29-73
|21-25
|.840
|278
|12.6
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|McGee
|22
|16.0
|97-144
|.674
|0-0
|28-44
|.636
|222
|10.1
|Payne
|17
|17.8
|59-148
|.399
|19-58
|33-40
|.825
|170
|10.0
|Johnson
|22
|22.6
|72-169
|.426
|43-106
|16-23
|.696
|203
|9.2
|Crowder
|22
|27.7
|65-172
|.378
|40-118
|22-28
|.786
|192
|8.7
|Shamet
|21
|19.2
|51-132
|.386
|38-98
|19-23
|.826
|159
|7.6
|Payton
|8
|12.1
|17-36
|.472
|0-1
|4-8
|.500
|38
|4.8
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Smith
|6
|5.3
|4-11
|.364
|0-2
|5-5
|1.000
|13
|2.2
|Hutchison
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Wainright
|4
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|TEAM
|22
|240.0
|939-1941
|.484
|252-681
|340-435
|.782
|2470
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|22
|240.0
|855-1969
|.434
|263-770
|326-435
|.749
|2299
|104.5
