Sports

Phoenix Suns Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 21 32.2 180-393 .458 50-124 78-91 .857 488 23.2
Ayton 16 30.6 118-186 .634 1-5 20-36 .556 257 16.1
Paul 22 32.3 112-234 .479 23-66 70-82 .854 317 14.4
Bridges 22 34.8 114-211 .540 29-73 21-25 .840 278 12.6
Kaminsky 9 20.1 36-66 .545 5-15 18-20 .900 95 10.6
McGee 22 16.0 97-144 .674 0-0 28-44 .636 222 10.1
Payne 17 17.8 59-148 .399 19-58 33-40 .825 170 10.0
Johnson 22 22.6 72-169 .426 43-106 16-23 .696 203 9.2
Crowder 22 27.7 65-172 .378 40-118 22-28 .786 192 8.7
Shamet 21 19.2 51-132 .386 38-98 19-23 .826 159 7.6
Payton 8 12.1 17-36 .472 0-1 4-8 .500 38 4.8
Nader 14 10.4 12-35 .343 4-14 6-10 .600 34 2.4
Smith 6 5.3 4-11 .364 0-2 5-5 1.000 13 2.2
Hutchison 3 3.0 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Wainright 4 3.0 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.5
TEAM 22 240.0 939-1941 .484 252-681 340-435 .782 2470 112.3
OPPONENTS 22 240.0 855-1969 .434 263-770 326-435 .749 2299 104.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 18 85 103 4.9 94 4.5 49 0 19 57 5
Ayton 49 135 184 11.5 21 1.3 39 0 14 25 10
Paul 6 83 89 4.0 225 10.2 45 0 46 51 6
Bridges 16 70 86 3.9 41 1.9 50 0 35 18 13
Kaminsky 11 30 41 4.6 13 1.4 14 0 8 5 7
McGee 49 104 153 7.0 13 .6 56 0 7 37 20
Payne 5 40 45 2.6 50 2.9 27 0 10 28 5
Johnson 8 65 73 3.3 27 1.2 29 0 15 13 6
Crowder 10 93 103 4.7 30 1.4 50 0 27 17 10
Shamet 5 45 50 2.4 34 1.6 23 0 6 10 2
Payton 5 15 20 2.5 19 2.4 8 0 3 8 0
Nader 4 23 27 1.9 7 .5 20 0 8 11 4
Smith 4 10 14 2.3 0 .0 3 0 1 1 1
Hutchison 0 4 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 3 0
Wainright 1 1 2 .5 2 .5 3 0 1 1 0
TEAM 191 803 994 45.2 577 26.2 417 0 200 297 89
OPPONENTS 243 777 1020 46.4 486 22.1 419 1 163 350 76
