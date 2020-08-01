https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15451152.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|63
|36.1
|552-1139
|.485
|128-357
|414-451
|.918
|1646
|26.1
|Ayton
|31
|33.3
|266-479
|.555
|2-6
|60-78
|.769
|594
|19.2
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Rubio
|58
|31.6
|255-618
|.413
|67-191
|182-212
|.858
|759
|13.1
|Baynes
|42
|22.2
|183-381
|.480
|59-168
|56-75
|.747
|481
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|33
|22.1
|128-283
|.452
|39-114
|59-88
|.670
|354
|10.7
|Saric
|59
|24.9
|221-476
|.464
|75-217
|85-101
|.842
|602
|10.2
|Payne
|1
|19.0
|4-7
|.571
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|9.0
|Bridges
|66
|27.4
|214-415
|.516
|57-164
|93-111
|.838
|578
|8.8
|C.Johnson
|50
|20.4
|141-333
|.423
|92-232
|36-47
|.766
|410
|8.2
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|44
|10.6
|89-137
|.650
|1-2
|32-37
|.865
|211
|4.8
|Carter
|51
|15.3
|84-210
|.400
|47-121
|23-27
|.852
|238
|4.7
|Okobo
|54
|13.1
|72-181
|.398
|25-71
|46-67
|.687
|215
|4.0
|Jerome
|28
|11.3
|37-106
|.349
|13-47
|11-14
|.786
|98
|3.5
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|66
|241.1
|2692-5789
|.465
|738-2093
|1319-1592
|.829
|7441
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.1
|2733-5759
|.475
|777-2112
|1274-1628
|.783
|7517
|113.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|27
|236
|263
|4.2
|412
|6.5
|192
|1
|46
|249
|16
|Ayton
|126
|246
|372
|12.0
|60
|1.9
|99
|0
|22
|72
|53
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Rubio
|42
|224
|266
|4.6
|516
|8.9
|147
|0
|91
|158
|9
|Baynes
|71
|166
|237
|5.6
|67
|1.6
|141
|0
|10
|50
|23
|Kaminsky
|30
|130
|160
|4.8
|73
|2.2
|71
|0
|13
|34
|10
|Saric
|89
|262
|351
|5.9
|112
|1.9
|136
|0
|35
|76
|15
|Payne
|0
|3
|3
|3.0
|2
|2.0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bridges
|59
|203
|262
|4.0
|118
|1.8
|144
|0
|94
|66
|39
|C.Johnson
|40
|103
|143
|2.9
|54
|1.1
|77
|0
|31
|30
|16
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|28
|99
|127
|2.9
|22
|.5
|54
|0
|10
|30
|12
|Carter
|25
|75
|100
|2.0
|66
|1.3
|77
|0
|39
|31
|13
|Okobo
|16
|72
|88
|1.6
|113
|2.1
|53
|0
|24
|38
|4
|Jerome
|6
|35
|41
|1.5
|43
|1.5
|28
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|641
|2196
|2837
|43.0
|1795
|27.2
|1463
|1
|517
|998
|264
|OPPONENTS
|608
|2264
|2872
|43.5
|1563
|23.7
|1511
|2
|536
|1055
|369
