Phoenix 98, Orlando 94
Birch 2-4 2-3 6, Iwundu 1-7 2-2 4, Vucevic 8-21 0-1 18, Fournier 9-21 7-8 28, Fultz 6-13 3-4 15, Jefferson 0-1 2-2 2, Ross 6-16 3-4 18, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Magette 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 33-89 19-24 94.
Oubre Jr. 8-13 3-4 22, Saric 3-6 2-2 9, Baynes 2-4 4-4 8, Booker 7-15 6-6 24, Rubio 2-9 7-9 11, Ayton 6-16 1-1 13, Bridges 2-3 0-0 4, C.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Okobo 0-3 0-0 0, T.Johnson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 33-79 23-26 98.
|Orlando
|25
|23
|27
|19
|—
|94
|Phoenix
|27
|31
|19
|21
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-33 (Fournier 3-11, Ross 3-12, Vucevic 2-6, Magette 1-3), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 4-8, Oubre Jr. 3-7, Saric 1-3, C.Johnson 1-4, T.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Vucevic 13), Phoenix 44 (Ayton, Oubre Jr. 9). Assists_Orlando 15 (Fultz 6), Phoenix 19 (Rubio 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 23, Phoenix 21. A_14,562 (18,422)