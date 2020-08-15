Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|28:35
|7-13
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|16
|Stricklen
|19:41
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|E.Williams
|21:41
|5-8
|0-1
|1-7
|1
|2
|10
|Dietrick
|29:35
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|3
|11
|C.Williams
|35:19
|6-19
|0-2
|6-14
|4
|2
|12
|Billings
|27:08
|4-10
|4-5
|2-5
|0
|4
|12
|Brown
|12:23
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Agnew
|10:00
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|5
|Johnson
|7:49
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Jones
|7:49
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Totals
|200:00
|32-76
|8-16
|12-35
|22
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .421, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Dietrick 3-6, Jones 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Agnew 1-3, Laney 1-5, C.Williams 0-1, Stricklen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (E.Williams 4, Dietrick 3, Billings).
Turnovers: 12 (Laney 4, Dietrick 3, C.Williams 2, Billings, Brown, E.Williams).
Steals: 5 (Billings 2, C.Williams, Dietrick, E.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cunningham
|18:56
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Turner
|19:52
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Griner
|30:57
|5-8
|4-5
|2-8
|4
|1
|14
|Diggins-Smith
|24:58
|4-8
|6-6
|0-3
|4
|0
|17
|Walker-Kimbrough
|34:47
|7-14
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|20
|Hartley
|23:33
|6-12
|8-8
|0-4
|5
|4
|24
|Coffey
|17:46
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Vaughn
|16:49
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|7
|Smith
|12:22
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|32-65
|20-23
|4-30
|24
|17
|96
Percentages: FG .492, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Walker-Kimbrough 5-7, Hartley 4-7, Diggins-Smith 3-6, Smith 0-1, Coffey 0-2, Cunningham 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Griner 4).
Turnovers: 10 (Hartley 3, Cunningham 2, Smith 2, Diggins-Smith, Griner, Walker-Kimbrough).
Steals: 9 (Walker-Kimbrough 5, Turner 3, Diggins-Smith).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Atlanta
|12
|22
|17
|29
|—
|80
|Phoenix
|19
|25
|28
|24
|—
|96
T_1:48.