Phoenix 84, New York 81

Howard 5-12 5-6 16, Johannes 1-6 0-0 2, Dolson 7-9 2-2 16, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ionescu 7-18 4-4 22, Onyenwere 1-4 0-0 2, Richards 2-6 0-0 4, Xu 2-6 1-2 5, Whitcomb 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 30-71 14-16 81.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended