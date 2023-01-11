Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 41-91 29-31 125.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run