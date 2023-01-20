Skip to main content
Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

Harris 6-6 0-0 16, O'Neale 1-7 1-2 4, Claxton 9-12 2-6 20, Irving 11-27 6-6 30, Simmons 3-4 1-3 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 1-2 3, Watanabe 0-1 1-2 1, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 6-10 0-0 16, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-82 15-25 112.

PHOENIX (117)

Craig 1-5 0-0 2, Saric 2-3 2-4 7, Ayton 11-20 2-6 24, Bridges 9-19 8-10 28, D.Lee 4-7 5-6 16, Johnson 4-10 9-9 19, Wainright 2-6 0-0 5, Biyombo 0-0 1-4 1, S.Lee 6-11 1-2 15, Washington Jr. 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-85 28-41 117.

Brooklyn 29 22 23 38 112
Phoenix 35 30 29 23 117

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-26 (Harris 4-4, Curry 4-5, Irving 2-8, O'Neale 1-5, Claxton 0-1, Morris 0-1, Thomas 0-2), Phoenix 11-28 (D.Lee 3-5, S.Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Johnson 2-6, Saric 1-1, Wainright 1-4, Craig 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 34 (Claxton 11), Phoenix 49 (Ayton 14). Assists_Brooklyn 27 (Irving 7), Phoenix 30 (Bridges 9). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 34, Phoenix 23. A_17,071 (18,422)

