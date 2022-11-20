Phoenix 116, N.Y. Knicks 95

Barrett 3-11 5-6 12, Randle 4-11 0-0 9, Hartenstein 2-5 3-3 7, Brunson 11-21 3-4 27, Grimes 4-10 1-2 10, Toppin 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 0-0 1-2 1, Rose 3-5 0-0 7, Sims 1-2 3-4 5, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 4-6 0-0 9, Quickley 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 34-85 20-25 95.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves