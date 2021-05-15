Phillies star Harper exits with sore shoulder, Jays win 4-0 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 11:22 p.m.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.
Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats.