Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 10:40 p.m.
1 of6 New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo dives for a ball that went for a single by Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 New York Mets Jacob deGrom (48) follows through on an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 New York Mets James McCann (33) gestures to the sky after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Adam Haseley (40) misses a ball hit for a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York on Monday night after Jacob deGrom had shut them down through six.
Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals.