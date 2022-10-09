Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 12:18 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper's homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series.
Nola struck out six and walked one on 101 pitches before leaving with two outs in the seventh. Jose Alvarado then retired Yadier Molina on a popup, stranding a runner on first. Seranthony Dominguez struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to wiggle out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth.