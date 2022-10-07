Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 7:11 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies showcased plenty of plucky resilience all season, bouncing back from a poor start and the firing of their manager to qualify for the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.
It was going to take more than a two-run deficit in the ninth inning Friday to keep them down.