Phillies second. Rhys Hoskins singles to deep left field. Alec Bohm walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Andrew Knapp singles to left field. Alec Bohm to second. Rhys Hoskins scores. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shallow right field, Jordy Mercer to Ryan Zimmerman. Andrew Knapp to second. Alec Bohm to third. Zack Wheeler grounds out to first base to Ryan Zimmerman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 0.

Nationals sixth. Ryan Zimmerman doubles to deep center field. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Ryan Zimmerman to third. Starlin Castro singles to shallow center field. Ryan Zimmerman scores. Alex Avila triples to deep right center field. Starlin Castro scores. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hitting for Jon Lester. Yadiel Hernandez lines out to third base to Alec Bohm. Jordy Mercer grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 1.

Phillies ninth. Andrew Knapp strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera homers to center field. Scott Kingery pinch-hitting for Ranger Suarez. Scott Kingery strikes out on a foul tip. Andrew McCutchen hit by pitch. Jean Segura called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Nationals 2.

Phillies tenth. Bryce Harper singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to third. Rhys Hoskins singles to deep left field. Bryce Harper to second. Andrew McCutchen scores. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop. Rhys Hoskins out at second. Bryce Harper to third. Nick Maton singles to right field. Bryce Harper scores. Andrew Knapp singles to center field. Nick Maton scores. Odubel Herrera flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Nationals 2.