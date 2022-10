Astros third. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick doubles to deep left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Aledmys Diaz lines out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Yordan Alvarez singles to shallow center field. Chas McCormick scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Phillies 0.

Astros seventh. Jake Meyers singles to shallow infield. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow infield. Jake Meyers out at second. Christian Vazquez homers to left field. Chas McCormick singles to left field. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Dalton Guthrie to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Phillies 0.

Phillies eighth. Dalton Guthrie hit by pitch. Nick Maton singles to right center field. Dalton Guthrie to second. Garrett Stubbs strikes out swinging. Brandon Marsh doubles to deep right field. Nick Maton to third. Dalton Guthrie scores. Rhys Hoskins out on a sacrifice fly to left field to David Hensley. Nick Maton scores. Darick Hall grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Montero to Mauricio Dubon to Trey Mancini.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Phillies 2.