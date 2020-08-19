Philadelphia-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to deep left field. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Rafael Devers to second. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers scores. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Phillies 0.

Red sox third. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep left field. Rafael Devers doubles to left center field. Alex Verdugo scores. J.D. Martinez doubles to third base. Rafael Devers scores. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland walks. Kevin Pillar lines out to third base, Alec Bohm to Alec Bohm. J.D. Martinez doubled off second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep right field. Alec Bohm walks. Jay Bruce singles to right field. Alec Bohm to second. Didi Gregorius scores. Scott Kingery grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Godley to Mitch Moreland. Jay Bruce to second. Alec Bohm to third. Roman Quinn flies out to Alex Verdugo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 3, Phillies 1.

Phillies fifth. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Rhys Hoskins homers to right field. Bryce Harper grounds out to shallow right field, Michael Chavis to Mitch Moreland. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Phillies 2.

Red sox fifth. Alex Verdugo walks. Rafael Devers singles to center field. Alex Verdugo to third. Jonathan Arauz pinch-hitting for J.D. Martinez. Jonathan Arauz pops out to shallow left field to Didi Gregorius. Xander Bogaerts out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Bryce Harper. Rafael Devers to second. Alex Verdugo scores. Mitch Moreland is intentionally walked. Kevin Pillar called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Phillies 2.

Phillies sixth. Didi Gregorius hit by pitch. Alec Bohm flies out to center field to Tzu-Wei Lin. Jay Bruce called out on strikes. Phil Gosselin pinch-hitting for Scott Kingery. Phil Gosselin doubles to deep center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Roman Quinn singles to shallow left field. Phil Gosselin scores. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow left field. Roman Quinn scores. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper homers to center field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep center field. Didi Gregorius singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Alec Bohm singles to center field. Didi Gregorius to second. Jay Bruce strikes out swinging.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 9, Red sox 4.

Phillies seventh. Phil Gosselin homers to left field. Roman Quinn strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield to Mitch Moreland. Rhys Hoskins called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 10, Red sox 4.

Red sox seventh. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers pops out to shallow left field to Alec Bohm. Jonathan Arauz walks. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Arauz to second. Mitch Moreland singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Jonathan Arauz scores. Kevin Pillar pops out to shallow center field to Phil Gosselin.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 10, Red sox 5.

Phillies eighth. Bryce Harper singles to shallow center field. J.T. Realmuto lines out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Didi Gregorius lines out to deep right field to Kevin Pillar. Alec Bohm walks. Jay Bruce homers to center field. Alec Bohm scores. Bryce Harper scores. Phil Gosselin grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 13, Red sox 5.

Red sox ninth. Rafael Devers grounds out to second base, Neil Walker to J.T. Realmuto. Jonathan Arauz strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Peraza walks. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep left field. Jose Peraza scores. Kevin Pillar singles to shallow infield. Mitch Moreland to third. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 13, Red sox 6.