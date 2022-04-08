Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), Brown (1), Schwarber (1). SF_Vierling (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas L,0-1 5 6 5 5 1 6 Lemoine 1 1 1 1 2 0 Acevedo 1 1 1 1 1 2 Snead 1 3 2 2 1 0

Philadelphia Nola W,1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7 Familia H,1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 Hand H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Domínguez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Nola (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).