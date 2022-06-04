Skip to main content
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 7 7 7
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 2 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 2 1 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 2 2 Castellanos rf 3 1 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 2 0 Realmuto c 4 2 3 2
Marsh lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Stott ss 2 2 0 0
Lagares rf 4 0 1 0 Camargo 2b 4 0 2 4
Velazquez ss 3 1 0 0 Moniak cf 3 0 1 1
Los Angeles 001 010 000 2
Philadelphia 500 000 02x 7

E_Lorenzen (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Walsh (10), Stassi (3), Schwarber (7), Realmuto 3 (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen L,5-3 5 2-3 5 5 5 5 9
Loup 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bradley 1 1 2 2 1 0
Ortega 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,4-3 6 6 2 2 2 9
Hand H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Domínguez H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bradley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wheeler (Velazquez). WP_Ortega.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_36,313 (42,792).

Written By