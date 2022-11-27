Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33

Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Hurts 24 run on 3rd-and-10; Hurts 28 run on 3rd-and-6. Philadelphia 7, Green Bay 0.

Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 1:21. Key Play: J.Scott 0 interception return to Green Bay 29. Philadelphia 13, Green Bay 0.

GB_Dillon 20 run (Crosby kick), 6:45. Drive: 5 plays, 59 yards, 2:22. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 41; A.Jones 10 run; Rodgers 30 pass to A.Jones. Philadelphia 13, Green Bay 7.

GB_Cobb 11 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:12. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Rodgers 3 pass to A.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Rodgers 21 pass to Watson on 4th-and-5. Green Bay 14, Philadelphia 13.

Second Quarter

Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:54. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:15. Key Plays: Hurts 23 pass to Brown; Hurts 42 run on 3rd-and-2. Philadelphia 20, Green Bay 14.

GB_A.Jones 23 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 7:41. Drive: 3 plays, 13 yards, 00:57. Green Bay 20, Philadelphia 20.

Phi_Q.Watkins 30 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :13. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: Hurts 19 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-6; Hurts 13 pass to D.Smith on 3rd-and-14; Hurts 4 run on 4th-and-1. Philadelphia 27, Green Bay 20.

Third Quarter

Phi_Brown 6 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:14. Drive: 11 plays, 86 yards, 5:23. Key Plays: Sanders 21 run; Sanders 28 run; Hurts 14 pass to D.Smith on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 20.

GB_FG Crosby 29, 2:03. Drive: 11 plays, 64 yards, 5:16. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 25; Rodgers 11 pass to Watson; Dillon 10 run; Rodgers 11 pass to Dillon; A.Jones 1 run on 3rd-and-4. Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 23.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 31, 11:11. Drive: 15 plays, 61 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: B.Scott kick return to Philadelphia 26; Gainwell 10 run on 3rd-and-4; Gainwell 5 run on 3rd-and-7; Hurts 2 run on 4th-and-2; B.Scott 19 run. Philadelphia 37, Green Bay 23.

GB_Watson 63 pass from Love (Crosby kick), 9:00. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:11. Key Play: Love 7 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-5. Philadelphia 37, Green Bay 30.

Phi_FG Elliott 54, 2:16. Drive: 11 plays, 43 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: B.Scott kick return to Philadelphia 21; Sanders 11 run; Hurts 10 run; Gainwell 8 run on 3rd-and-4; Gainwell 4 run on 3rd-and-7. Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 30.

GB_FG Crosby 33, 1:08. Drive: 8 plays, 38 yards, 1:08. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 47; Love 15 pass to Watson; Love 17 pass to Lazard. Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33.

A_69,879.

___

GB Phi FIRST DOWNS 19 29 Rushing 5 21 Passing 12 6 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-7 8-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 2-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 342 500 Total Plays 49 79 Avg Gain 7.0 6.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 106 363 Rushes 21 49 Avg per rush 5.048 7.408 NET YARDS PASSING 236 137 Sacked-Yds lost 3-17 2-16 Gross-Yds passing 253 153 Completed-Att. 17-25 16-28 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.429 4.567 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-3-2 8-6-3 PUNTS-Avg. 2-41.5 1-52.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 172 95 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 5-172 4-91 Interceptions 0-0 2-4 PENALTIES-Yds 4-35 3-25 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:26 35:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 8-64, A.Jones 12-43, Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Hurts 17-157, Sanders 21-143, Gainwell 8-39, B.Scott 3-24.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 11-16-2-140, Love 6-9-0-113. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-28-0-153.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Watson 4-110, A.Jones 3-56, Dillon 3-24, Tonyan 3-20, Lazard 2-24, Cobb 2-19. Philadelphia, Smith 4-50, Brown 4-46, Watkins 3-35, Sanders 3-17, Gainwell 1-7, Calcaterra 1-(minus 2).

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Philadelphia, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 5-172. Philadelphia, B.Scott 4-91.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, R.Ford 6-3-0, Douglas 6-2-0, Amos 5-4-0, Barnes 5-1-0, Q.Walker 4-7-0, Alexander 4-2-0, Enagbare 3-4-0, Smith 3-3-.5, Nixon 3-0-0, McDuffie 2-1-0, Hollins 2-0-1, Slaton 1-2-0, Lowry 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, Cobb 1-0-0, Tonyan 1-0-0, Wyatt 1-0-0, Reed 0-2-.5. Philadelphia, Slay 4-0-0, Blankenship 3-3-0, Reddick 3-1-.5, Epps 3-1-0, Edwards 2-4-0, White 2-1-0, Cox 2-0-1, Sweat 1-2-1, Hargrave 1-2-0, J.Scott 1-2-0, Bradberry 1-1-0, Joseph 1-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 1-0-0, Hurts 1-0-0, Williams 0-2-0, Graham 0-1-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Philadelphia, Blankenship 1-4, J.Scott 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.