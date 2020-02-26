Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

San Jose 1 0 1 — 2 Philadelphia 1 2 1 — 4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel 6 (Niskanen, van Riemsdyk), 1:32 (pp). 2, San Jose, Kellman 2 (Heed, Middleton), 6:30. Penalties_Burns, SJ (Hooking), 0:26; Philadelphia bench, served by van Riemsdyk (Too Many Men on the Ice), 15:26; Grant, Phi (Slashing), 20:00.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Hayes 20 (Konecny, Laughton), 3:51. 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 22 (Hayes), 9:41. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (Delay of Game), 3:51.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 21 (Konecny, Laughton), 3:43. 6, San Jose, Gregor 2 (Sorensen), 8:18. Penalties_Gregor, SJ (Illegal Check to Head), 14:48; Myers, Phi (Roughing), 14:48.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 15-10-3_28. Philadelphia 8-10-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 12-14-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 20-12-3 (28-26).

A_18,290 (19,543). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.