Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 0 3 1 — 4 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 3 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom 3 (Giroux, Konecny), 2:26. 2, Philadelphia, Giroux 7 (Konecny, Prosser), 10:04. 3, Philadelphia, Voracek 5 (Hayes, Laughton), 14:01. Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 1 (Leddy, Bailey), 7:53. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Aho 1 (Leddy, Dal Colle), 13:53. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 7, 14:27. 7, Philadelphia, Lindblom 4 (Sanheim, Konecny), 17:38. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-12-10_31. N.Y. Islanders 8-5-12_25. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 8-6-3 (25 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 13-6-3 (31-27). A_1,400 (13,917). T_2:28. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.