Skip to main content
Sports

Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7

N.Y. Giants 0 0 7 0 7
Philadelphia 14 14 0 10 38
First Quarter

Phi_Goedert 16 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 10:06.

Phi_D.Smith 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:21.

Second Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 7:29.

Phi_Hurts 5 run (Elliott kick), :43.

Third Quarter

NYG_Breida 8 run (Gano kick), 6:15.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 30, 5:16.

Phi_Gainwell 35 run (Elliott kick), 1:51.

A_69,879.

___

NYG Phi
First downs 13 26
Total Net Yards 227 416
Rushes-yards 20-118 44-268
Passing 109 148
Punt Returns 1--3 0-0
Kickoff Returns 5-130 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-8
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-1 16-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-26 1-6
Punts 5-43.2 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-25
Time of Possession 24:17 35:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 9-61, Jones 6-24, Breida 4-23, Brightwell 1-10. Philadelphia, Gainwell 12-112, Sanders 17-90, Hurts 9-34, B.Scott 6-32.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 15-27-1-135. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-24-0-154.

More for you

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 7-51, Barkley 2-21, Breida 1-19, M.Johnson 1-17, Cager 1-16, Bellinger 1-4, Slayton 1-4, Hodgins 1-3. Philadelphia, Smith 6-61, Goedert 5-58, Brown 3-22, Gainwell 1-9, Pascal 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Written By