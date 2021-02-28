Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Philadelphia 0 3 0 — 3 Buffalo 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 5 (van Riemsdyk, Farabee), 0:22. 2, Philadelphia, Raffl 3 (Myers, Hagg), 1:37. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 10 (Farabee, Provorov), 15:23. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 13-21-4_38. Buffalo 7-12-9_28. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-3-3 (28 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Johansson 0-1-0 (38-35). A_0 (19,070). T_2:13. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis. More for youSportsSigns point to Sorenstam playing in U.S. Senior Women's...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour