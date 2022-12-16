Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

DiVincenzo 6-13 0-0 17, Kuminga 3-8 0-0 7, Looney 6-8 2-2 14, Poole 10-20 5-6 29, Thompson 4-17 1-1 12, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 2-6 0-0 6, J.Green 0-2 1-2 1, Jerome 4-10 0-0 9, Wiseman 3-5 0-0 6, Moody 1-4 0-0 3, Rollins 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-94 11-13 106.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run