Philadelphia 117, Boston 109

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|32:49
|10-24
|3-6
|0-5
|3
|3
|26
|Williams
|15:49
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|5
|4
|Thompson
|20:51
|1-2
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|5
|2
|Smart
|34:06
|10-19
|4-7
|0-4
|4
|1
|25
|Walker
|21:43
|6-15
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|3
|19
|J.Green
|28:08
|1-4
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|3
|2
|Theis
|27:09
|10-11
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|5
|23
|Ojeleye
|22:13
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|0
|Pritchard
|19:19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Teague
|17:53
|2-7
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|42-89
|13-20
|10-45
|22
|29
|109
Percentages: FG .472, FT .650.